Tottenham news: Spurs target Deulofeu set for three months out after knee surgery











Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly going to sign Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu in the January transfer window.

However, the Spain international sadly suffered an injury which scuppered his move to Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that “the deal was almost done” for Tottenham to sign Deulofeu.

Photo by Gabriele Maricchiolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, Calciomercato‘s Daniele Longo has shed more light on the links between Spurs and the 28-year-old.

He reported that Tottenham and Udinese had agreed a deal for Deulofeu to join the North Londoners.

Indeed, the former Watford and Everton ace was said to be keen to link up with Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

However, as the agreement was being finalised, Deulofeu was forced to undergo a knee operation.

This would sideline the player for at least three months.

As a result, the deal with Tottenham collapsed, and the player remains in Udine to work on his recovery.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery

A sad story. Deulofeu has has his fair share of injury issues in his career. And this latest one struck just as he was about to seal a big move to Tottenham.

He began the season brightly for Udinese. He netted two goals and registered six assists in the first 15 matches of the season prior to the World Cup break.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deulofeu is an ‘incredible‘ player who has the ability to change games, and was finally starting to live up to his potential.

Fingers crossed he makes a quick and complete recovery. And hopefully, Tottenham can revisit their interest in the summer and grant him a dream move to N17.