Tottenham came close to signing Gerard Deulofeu in January - Romano











Fabrizio Romano has reported on his YouTube channel that Gerard Deulofeu was really close to joining Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, before an injury scuppered his chances of leaving Udinese.

Spurs had a mixed January window. They brought in Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro on loan. Both men appear to have the potential to be really good signings for Spurs. However, the fans may have been hoping for more.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Danjuma’s arrival came somewhat out of nowhere. And it seems that Tottenham only made the move for the Dutchman after missing out on another target.

Tottenham came really close to Deulofeu deal

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb last month claimed that Spurs wanted Deulofeu before landing Danjuma. And Romano has now provided even more detail on how serious Tottenham’s interest was.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In fact, the journalist has claimed that Tottenham were really close to bringing the Spaniard in before he sustained an injury.

“I can reveal, and this is an exclusive name, that Tottenham were considering a move for Gerard Deulofeu, Udinese player. He’s doing incredible in Serie A, had a fantastic first part of the season. He’s already Premier League-proven,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Deulofeu was really close to Tottenham. From what I heard, the deal was almost done for Deulofeu to join Tottenham. But what happened is that Gerard Deulofeu had a serious injury, and so, he was not available anymore right before joining Tottenham.”

Deulofeu would have been an interesting signing for Tottenham had they managed to get a deal across the line. As Romano notes, he has previously played in the Premier League with the likes of Watford and Everton.

And he is enjoying a good season in Italy, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 18 games in all competitions with Udinese.

He is potentially one of those players who has never quite managed to realise his full potential given the talent that he has. However, he definitely has the ability to change games.

So it will be an interesting name to monitor ahead of the summer. Should he pick up where he left off, perhaps Tottenham may look again at a potential move.