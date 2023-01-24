Tottenham transfer news: Deulofeu targeted before Danjuma move











Tottenham Hotspur made a move for Gerard Deulofeu before closing in on signing Arnaut Danjuma, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

Spurs fans would have been forgiven for thinking that Tuesday would probably pass without their wait for a January signing coming to an end. However, it seems that the first deal of the window may now be imminent.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As reported by The Times, Danjuma is expected to have a medical with Spurs today after they hijacked Everton’s move to sign the Dutchman on loan.

Tottenham looked at Deulofeu before Danjuma move

It is an exciting signing for Tottenham. Danjuma has scored 22 goals in 51 games for Villarreal. And he will provide cover and competition for the quality forward line Tottenham already have.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But there was another name Spurs considered before their move for Danjuma. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham made a bid for Deulofeu.

Antonio Conte’s men wanted to land the 28-year-old on loan. However, Udinese only want to let the Spaniard leave permanently in the January transfer window.

Deulofeu would have been an interesting signing for Tottenham. You can imagine that many of the supporters would have been divided at the prospect of signing the former Barcelona man.

He has so much talent. Unai Emery previously suggested that he was an ‘amazing‘ player. And he is no stranger to the Premier League, having made 127 appearances in the competition.

But it is probably fair to say that he has never quite realised his full potential.

Danjuma is a few years younger. And he also has experience in the English game.

Having said that, Deulofeu has scored three goals and contributed seven assists in all competitions this season. So he would have arrived with a decent record under his belt.

Deulofeu could still leave Udinese this month. But it appears that Tottenham’s interest has now gone.