Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic makes decision on Arsenal transfer











Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, and the Serbian has now reportedly made his decision.

The 28-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the Serie A for a few years now. He is a fantastic player, and it really does look like he’ll leave Lazio this summer.

Arsenal will definitely be on the market for a new man in the middle of the park, and there’s now some good news for Gunners supporters.

Milinkovic-Savic will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

The Serbian has been linked with a move to the Premier League in every window over the last few years, but a move just did not materialise because of Lazio’s asking price.

The Biancocelesti’s president, Claudio Lotito, who thinks Milinkovic-Savic is ‘the best midfielder in the world‘, publicly slapped a £105 million asking price ahead of the January transfer window.

That always proved to be the stumbling block, but thanks to his contract situation now, his transfer fee could be extremely affordable, especially to Premier League clubs

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport (print edition, 30th March, page 18), who claim that Lazio are now at risk of being offered less than £25 million for their star midfielder. The Serie A outfit are, however, hoping for £35 million.

The report claims that Milinkovic-Savic, who rejected Arsenal last summer, will now ‘gladly accept’ an offer from Mikel Arteta’s side, who are currently on top of the Premier League table.

TBR View:

Arsenal will definitely be on the market for at least one new midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice is reportedly Arteta’s top transfer target, while the likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo have also been linked with moves to the Emirates.

Milinkovic-Savic is more experienced than all of the above players, and the fact that he’s in the prime of his career and is available for a bargain fee makes him a very attractive option.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Milinkovic-Savic, but it really does look like he’ll be leaving Lazio this summer.

