Jude Bellingham hails Arsenal target Declan Rice using three words











Reported Arsenal target Declan Rice scored for England last night as they beat Italy 2-1 in Naples, and Jude Bellingham has praised him on Instagram.

The Three Lions kicked off their Euro qualifiers with a win, and they are now very likely to get over the line considering that the other sides in their group are much inferior to Italy.

Harry Kane stole all the plaudits for surpassing Wayne Rooney to become England’s all-time leading scorer, but Rice, who found the net too, was excellent.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham hails Arsenal target Declan Rice

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal want to sign Rice this summer.

The 24-year-old West Ham United star is one of the best midfielders in the country. He is a phenomenal player, and he’ll surely be a wanted man this summer when he enters the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly made Rice his priority transfer target this summer. The Arsenal boss is looking to strengthen his midfield, with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho all around or over the age of 30.

Rice really would be a sensational signing, and his performance last night, especially in the first half, showed the world how good a player he really is.

Rice took to Instagram to celebrate his goal and England’s win last night. Bellingham and West Ham star Pablo Fornals both reacted using the same three words – “What a player!”

View Instagram Post

TBR View:

Rice has consistently been proving his quality for club and country over the last few years.

The West Ham star is good on the ball, excellent without it and he can play both as a number six and also a box-to-box midfielder, which is exactly what Arsenal will be looking for this summer.

To add to that, he’s still just 24 years old, which means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Rice this summer, but a move to Arsenal to play under Arteta makes a lot of sense for all parties.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Show all