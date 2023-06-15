Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but West Ham United boss David Moyes would rather he joins Chelsea instead.

The England midfielder is widely expected to leave the London Stadium in the coming weeks. Arsenal have made him their top target, while numerous other clubs have been linked with a move to sign him as well.

Mikel Arteta’s side look like the favourites as things stand, but The Sun claim now that Moyes would prefer Rice joins Chelsea instead of Arsenal this summer.

David Moyes wants Declan Rice to join Chelsea instead of Arsenal

West Ham would obviously love to keep hold of Declan Rice this summer, but it is looking very likely that he will be sold and will probably join Arsenal.

It has been claimed that the Englishman, who is currently on international duty, is on standby and could be called to complete his Arsenal medical as early as next week.

Arsenal look to be in pole position, but West Ham boss Moyes apparently wants his star man to join Chelsea instead – just so that he can get Conor Gallagher to move to the London Stadium in a swap deal.

That, however, will not happen now.

The report claims Rice has made it clear to West Ham that he has absolutely no interest in joining Chelsea, who released him when he was just 14 years old.

His priority is Arsenal, and it does look like a deal will be sealed in the coming days, despite the Gunners’ rejected opening bid today. That’s disappointing for Moyes.

TBR View:

Declan Rice would be an ‘unbelievable‘ signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners’ midfield was solid for most parts of the campaign last season. Granit Xhaka played out of his skin, while Thomas Partey was the best in the country for two-thirds of the season.

As good as Xhaka was, a player like Rice is an upgrade on the Swiss international, and the West Ham man could make a serious difference as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to challenge for the title again.

It will be interesting to see what happens, but as things stand, Chelsea are not an option for Rice, even though Moyes wants them to be one.