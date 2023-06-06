Arsenal believe signing ‘unbelievable’ player could help them to win the Premier League next season











Arsenal reportedly believe that signing West Ham United star Declan Rice will increase their chances of winning the Premier League title next season.

That’s according to The Guardian, which claims that Arsenal are about to free up a place in their squad for Rice by selling Granit Xhaka.

Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his squad this summer after narrowly missing out on the title to Manchester City this season.

The Gunners lacked the necessary depth to sustain a push for the title at the back end of the campaign, an area they are expected to address over the coming weeks.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Rice over the past few months and are viewed as the favourites to land his signature.

The north Londoners will face stern competition to land the 24-year-old, with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich said to be interested.

But it seems that Arsenal believe he could make a huge difference to Arteta’s side next season.

Arsenal believe Rice could help them win the Premier League

The Guardian claims that Arsenal are the ‘cleanest choice’ for Rice should he leave West Ham this summer.

It’s noted that West Ham would benefit from a move earlier in the summer, which would allow them to land his replacement.

And Arsenal sense Rice will give them a better chance of pipping Man City to the title next season.

Rice has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ talent due to his impressive displays for the Hammers and England.

He’s looked set for a big move for quite some time now and it looks as if this summer could be the ideal time.

Arsenal lacked a similar option to Thomas Partey this season and when the Ghanaian’s form dipped off, they lacked a bit of bite in the middle of the park.

But it seems unlikely that Rice would make the difference in terms of winning the title next time around, especially as Partey was arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the league for a large chunk of the campaign.

The Gunners will need more additions than Rice alone, but it seems that Arteta is fully aware of the need to strengthen as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

