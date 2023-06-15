Arsenal’s opening offer for Declan Rice has finally gone in.

After weeks of speculation around this transfer, the Gunners have finally made their move.

However, unfortunately for Arsenal, their first bid wasn’t successful according to Jacob Steinberg.

In all honesty, it was hard to imagine Arsenal’s opening bid ever being accepted.

With West Ham reportedly hoping to receive around £120m for Rice, the east London outfit were always going to make things difficult for Arsenal as they try to move for their star man.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It’s unclear just how much Arsenal bid for Rice on this occasion, but it is fair to assume that the £120m asking price wasn’t met at this point.

The ball is now in Arsenal’s court as they try to decide whether or not to return with a second offer and how much that offer should be worth.

The Gunners may need to hurry up and get their acts together though as The Athletic are now reporting that Manchester City are preparing an approach of their own.

As we all know, Manchester City have an almost unparalleled financial might in the Premier League, and if Arsenal aren’t willing to cough up the cash to sign Rice, City may well gazump them.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rice remains a priority target for Arsenal, but this deal was never going to be straightforward as West Ham desperately try to get the best possible deal for their crown jewel.

David Sullivan has already admitted that Rice is likely to leave West Ham this summer, and while the Hammers are resigned to losing their star man, they’re not going to let him go that easily at this point.

This remains one of the most intriguing ongoing transfer sagas in English football right now.