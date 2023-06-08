Arsenal were linked with a move for Orkun Kokcu this week, but it looks as though the Gunners may already be out of the race to sign the Turkish international.

Indeed, Kokcu is a hot property heading into this summer transfer window, and it looks as though his next move is now close to being finalised.

According to Dutch outlet, 1908, Kokcu has now agreed a move to Benfica for €30m (£27m).

This is something of a surprising move considering that Kokcu was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Described as the ‘perfect’ midfielder in the past, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have all shown an interest in Kocku as of late, but he’s opted to move to Portugal instead.

To be fair, this may be a very wise decision from the Turkish midfielder.

At the age of just 22, he’s still developing, and there may not be a better club on the planet than Benfica when it comes to developing young players into superstars these days.



Enzo Fernandez, Darwin Nunez and Ruben Dias are just a handful of the Lisbon-based club’s successs stories in recent years, and Kokcu may feel as though he can follow in their footsteps.

Kokcu does look like a player who is destined to end up playing in one of Europe’s top leagues, but, for now, he’s continuing to focus on growing and that may be why he’s opted to join Benfica rather than taking a big-money deal at one of these gigantic Premier League clubs.

Kokcu may not be headed to England at this juncture, but don’t be shocked if you hear his name crop up again in a few years’ time in connection with another big-money switch to the Premier League.

