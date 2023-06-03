Liverpool keen on signing £35m Feyenoord midfielder











Liverpool are hoping they can sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkan Kokcu as well as the other midfield players they are being linked with.

The Reds are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, while talks to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram are also believed to be at an advanced stage.

And according to Football Transfers, Feyenoord star Kokcu is a player the Reds would like to bring in as well.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool keen on signing Orkun Kokcu

Football Transfers claims that Kokcu remains a player high on the list that Jurgen Klopp and FSG have drawn up.

However, it is caveated with the fact that Liverpool will need to rely on new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to get the deal done for Klopp.

Kokcu has been one of the stars of the Eredivisie this past season. Indeed, with Arne Slot heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, he was expected to follow his boss to North London.

But with Slot now staying in Holland, any hopes Tottenham had of landing Kokcu seem to be off the table.

Liverpool, then, are hoping to seize the moment and make a proposal for Kokcu. The midfielder is wanted by Klopp even as deals for Thuram and Mac Allister appear to be edging closer.

A fine player for anyone in England

Orkan Kokcu seems to be improving by the year and he was instrumental in helping Feyenoord to the Dutch title this past season.

He does very much seem ready to make the next step in his career. Liverpool would, of course, be a major step up in quality and expectations.

But given he skippered Feyenoord last season there can’t be too many questions around if he’d handle that pressure.