Report: Arsenal now want to sign a 22-year-old player Reiss Nelson absolutely loves











According to Rudy Galetti, Orkun Kokcu is now on Arsenal’s radar as they look to add to their midfield this summer.

The Turkish international has been shining in the Eredivisie for a little while now with Feyenoord, and he’s attracting interest from some of England’s biggest clubs.

Indeed, Tottenham and Liverpool have both been linked with Kokcu, and now Arsenal are in the race.

As many will know, Declan Rice is the Gunners’ top transfer target heading into this summer, but with both Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga seemingly on their way out of the Emirates very soon, Arsenal need to add more than one midfielder to their ranks.

That’s where Kokcu comes in.

The midfielder would be an absolute dream in that Xhaka role. He’s very sound playing from deep, but he also loves to get forward, netting eight goals this season while averaging 2.6 shots and 2.8 key passes per game.

Kokcu is the type of player who can have an impact in both boxes, and he also has lots of room to improve at the age of just 22.

Arsenal fans may be buzzing to hear this news, but we have to imagine that one Arsenal player in the shape of Reiss Nelson will also be over the moon.

Nelson, of course, played with Kokcu last season during his loan spell at Feyenoord, and the pair seemed to strike up quite the friendship with Nelson still commenting positive messages on his Instagram posts on a regular basis.

Kokcu would certainly be able to settle at Arsenal quite easily with Nelson already at the club, and who knows? This is a move that we may see come to fruition in the coming weeks.

