Report: Manager rejects title-winning club after claims Tottenham want him











Roberto De Zerbi has once again been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, and the Brighton and Hove Albion boss has just reportedly rejected Serie A winners Napoli.

Spurs have found themselves in an even bigger mess than the one they already were in. Almost two months after sacking Antonio Conte, it looked like they had found a replacement in Arne Slot. But, the Dutchman decided to reject them and is now staying at Feyenoord.

Tottenham‘s hunt for a new manager continues, and De Zerbi has been linked again. And, if Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Sportwitness) are to be believed, he has turned down a huge job offer from Napoli.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham manager target Roberto De Zerbi rejects Napoli

After it was confirmed yesterday that Arne Slot was not going to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, rumours about the next leading candidate began swirling around.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett addressed the situation, and he claimed that De Zerbi will potentially once again be of interest to Tottenham as their search for a new manager continues.

The Italian, who has been branded as the ‘world’s best coach‘ by Yasin Ayari, has done an amazing job at Brighton. He took over from Graham Potter earlier in the campaign and has truly revolutionised how the Seagulls play.

Brighton are among the best sides in the country right now, and De Zerbi is the reason why. That’s also why he’s a wanted man now, and Napoli apparently tried to sign him to replace Luciano Spalletti.

However, the report claims De Zerbi ‘communicated’ to Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis that he is ‘not interested’ in the job right now.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

TBR View:

De Zerbi rejecting Napoli can be viewed as good news for Tottenham as there’s less competition in the race for his signature now, but it’s unlikely he’ll accept Spurs as well.

Brighton have just qualified for the Europa League, a feat Spurs have failed to achieve this season.

So, looking at it from the outside, why would De Zerbi leave his club and join Spurs, who are in a real mess right now and are also a level below Brighton?!

We just can’t see De Zerbi leaving the Amex for Tottenham this summer, but if Daniel Levy can convince him to do that, maybe, just maybe, a few Spurs fans will forgive him.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

