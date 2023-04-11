Roberto De Zerbi hailed as 'world's best coach' after Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a new manager, and Roberto De Zerbi has been linked with the job at Spurs.

The Italian took charge of Brighton and Hove Albion after Graham Potter left the club earlier this season. De Zerbi has transformed the Seagulls, who are now in with a chance of finishing inside the top six.

De Zerbi deserves huge credit for that, and it’s no surprise that he has been linked with the Spurs job.

Football London revealed after Antonio Conte left the club that Roberto De Zerbi is in the running for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

A lot has happened since those links emerged, with the Brighton boss and Cristian Stellini both getting sent off after failing to control their staff last weekend.

De Zerbi clearly had some sort of an issue with Stellini, and that has made Tottenham fans think twice about their previous desire to bring him in as the new boss.

However, whatever happened last weekend doesn’t change the fact that De Zerbi is a really good manager, and Brighton’s Yasin Ayari has lavished praise on him now.

The Swede told Atonbladet: “He’s magical. The world’s best coach. Everything works. When it comes to tactics, I’ve never seen anyone like him in my entire life.

“I am someone who studies football a lot. Many coaches I have studied and he is one of those who when it comes to the small details, he cannot be compared with others.”

TBR View:

We don’t know what was said between De Zerbi and Stellini, but the Brighton boss was not at all happy.

Many feel his behaviour on the touchline may have cost him the opportunity to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, with Daniel Levy surely not interested in another fiery Italian on the touchline after what happened with Antonio Conte.

However, if there is a chance for De Zerbi to be the Tottenham boss, we think Levy should go for him. The 43-year-old Italian has shown what a good manager he is over the last few months, and Ayari’s comments endorse him even further.

He would be a fine appointment, but whether he’ll be considered now remains to be seen.

