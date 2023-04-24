Report: How Tottenham players feel about Cristian Stellini after formation disaster vs Newcastle











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be entering an even deeper crisis today, with Cristian Stellini position as interim manager hanging in the balance.

A report from The Telegraph suggests that discussions have taken place this morning (Monday) over his future at the club.

When Antonio Conte delivering a scathing rant aimed at his players and the entire club after their draw with Southampton, few would have seen the position they’re in now coming.

The Italian was eventually sacked by Daniel Levy, who then appointed Stellini as Tottenham’s interim manager.

Just last week, Fabio Paratici resigned from his position as Director of Football.

He had been heavily involved in bringing both Conte and his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo to the club.

Tottenham fans then witnessed their side capitulate at the hands of Champions League rivals Newcastle yesterday.

They couldn’t have imagined a worse start to a game, as Tottenham’s back four was torn apart by the hosts.

It means Stellini now looks ‘unlikely’ to be Tottenham manager when Manchester United visit on Thursday.

How Tottenham players feel about manager Stellini after Newcastle loss

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘Telegraph Sport understands there is huge concern that Stellini does not have the faith of the Spurs players after his decision to revert to a back four against Newcastle backfired spectacularly.’

It will come as no surprise that there will be questions asked among the Tottenham players about Stellini’s suitability to carry on as manager after yesterday’s result.

While the responsibility isn’t completely on the Italian, his formation change appears to have been one of keys to their defeat.

The distinct lack of effort from the squad also suggests that they may have already lost faith in Conte’s replacement.

A report from The Athletic has stated that Ryan Mason is the leading candidate to take over the interim role.

Stellini was shouting at the players from the dugout yesterday, although few appeared to be taking notice.

He did call over one Spurs player in particular during the first-half collapse, although that seemed to have little effect.

The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Stellini is still manager on Thursday is likely to be incredibly toxic.

Even if he isn’t, the bad faith accumulated by Daniel Levy and those at the top of the club is unlikely to go away.

A huge summer faces the club, where they need to get several key decisions right to avoid a serious delicine.

