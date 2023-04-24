Journalist shares how Tottenham players reacted to Cristian Stellini shouting at them from the dugout











Journalist Luke Edwards has now shared how Tottenham Hotspur players reacted to Cristian Stellini shouting at them yesterday.

Edwards was sitting behind Stellini at St. James’ Park and shared what he saw on the Football Daily Podcast.

There’s very little that could have gone worse for Tottenham at Newcastle yesterday.

It was a huge game in the race to finish in the top four and reach the Champions League.

Spurs went into the game with a three-point disadvantage, and having played a game more.

The player’s attitude throughout the game suggested they were a mid-table side already on the beach.

Newcastle took full advantage, and raced into an unassailable five-goal lead within the first 21 minutes.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Cristian Stellini was powerless to stop the onslaught from the Tottenham bench, and Edwards wasn’t impressed by the interim boss.

He eventually made a change after half an hour, replacing Pape Matar Sarr with Davinson Sanchez.

By then, plenty of the travelling support had already vacated their seats at St. James’ Park.

Their faith that Spurs could get anything out of the game at that point had well and truly disappeared.

Edwards notes how Tottenham players reacted to Stellini shouting

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about his experience at Newcastle yesterday, Edwards said: “There are non-negotiables in football, there are basic things you have to do as a professional at any level.

“Tottenham were lacking those things today. The body language was awful, they hide behind the managers, they hide behind this interim manager.

“They obviously didn’t listen to anything he said to them before the game, they ignored him on the touchline, as I sit just behind the dugout. They were ignoring him when he was shouting at them.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The one player who didn’t escape a personal dressing down from Stellini was Oliver Skipp.

Despite being one of the few players who looked to be putting in any effort at all, the Italian was seen shouting at the young midfielder.

Tottenham fans will be worried but not surprised by what Edwards saw sitting behind Stellini.

The Italian has carried on where Antonio Conte left off, which is the exact opposite of what was needed.

Spurs aren’t guaranteed European football this season, with the likes of Brighton and Liverpool chasing them down.

Stellini has to refocus his squad quickly to avoid this season becoming a complete disaster.

