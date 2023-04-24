Report: Stellini was fuming with £40k-a-week Spurs player yesterday, he went nuts at him











Cristian Stellini was seen screaming at Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp after Newcastle United scored their third goal.

That’s according to a report from Football London journalist Alasdair Gold after a disastrous day for Spurs.

It was one of the darkest days in Tottenham’s Premier League history at St. James’ Park.

Conceding a sloppy goal in the first minute of the match is not what the away fans want to see after travelling such a long way.

To be three goals behind within ten minutes is virtually unheard of.

So, when Newcastle finally took their foot off the gas 21 minutes in, they had already opened up a ridiculous five goal lead.

Cristian Stellini decided this was the time to make a change, bringing on Davinson Sanchez for Pape Matar Sarr.

It was way too late to affect the result, but he must have been worried it was going to turn into a record-breaking afternoon.

Stellini couldn’t have been happy with any of his Tottenham players, but picked out Oliver Skipp for some stern words.

The £40,000-a-week midfielder was arguably one of the team’s better performers. However, that was a very low bar.

Tottenham boss Stellini calls Skipp over for telling off

The report from Football London states that, ‘The Italian looked helpless on the sidelines in the driving rain.

‘Other than calling Oliver Skipp over after the third goal and shouting angrily at the young midfielder, he looked lost.’

Skipp has been one of the few positives at Tottenham during Stellini’s short time in charge.

He was praised for his ball carrying against Brighton in a match that Spurs really deserved to lose.

Skipp also impressed during their turgid 1-1 draw against Everton, and looks like one of the few beneficiaries of a chaotic season in north London.

Tottenham now have to make sure their season doesn’t completely unravel in the next six games.

Cristian Stellini has a huge job on his hands, and if Spurs continue to play like this, he may not last until the end of the campaign.

Oliver Skipp has the opportunity to continue to enhance his reputation is a sinking Spurs side.

He’ll have a new manager to impress once pre-season starts for next season.

