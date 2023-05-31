‘Verbally agreed’: Journalist says Arsenal have been told £70m player is signing for them
Arsenal have supposedly reached a verbal agreement for the signing of Declan Rice according to Luke Edwards.
Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the journalist shared what he’s been hearing about Rice, and he claims that there have been some murmurs that this deal has been verbally agreed in some sense.
Now, Edwards didn’t say that Arsenal had agreed with West Ham or agreed with Rice himself, but he says that there has been an agreement with ‘somebody’, perhaps meaning an intermediary or an agent, which, sadly, is far from a guarantee that a deal is actually going to happen.
Rice move agreed
Edwards shared what he knows about the so-called £70m midfielder.
“Arsenal are supposedly, and have been quite like Real Madrid with Bellingham, they’ve supposedly got this deal verbally agreed with somebody that he’ll come to Arsenal, but West Ham are being sensible, they realise he won’t sign a new contract and they’re tyring to maximise what they will get for him and I’ve heard them looking for as much as £150m for him,” Edwards said.
A long way to go
Arsenal may have received assurances from someone that this deal will be done this summer, but how many times have we heard that in the past?
Indeed, a verbal agreement with an agent certainly doesn’t guarantee a signature on a contract, and there is a long way to go in this transfer story.
Of course, reaching this sort of an agreement with someone involved in the deal is never a bad thing, and this deal does seem to be moving in the right direction, but we’re still some way off being able to confidently say that Rice will be at Arsenal next season.
