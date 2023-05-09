Report: Club now make big move to stop their 'incredible' manager from joining Tottenham, Levy wants him











Tottenham have Arne Slot on their list of targets to become their new manager this summer, but they won’t be able to get him that easily it will seem.

Indeed, according to Dutch outlet, 1908, Feyenoord are trying to do all they can to keep Slot at the club and out of the hands of a club like Spurs who they say have a dormant interest in Slot.

General manager Dennis te Kloese made it clear that he wants the ‘incredible’ manager to stay, stating: “We want to do everything we can to keep Arne Slot longer at Feyenoord.”

In order to keep Slot at the club, Feyenoord are proposing a new contract with a substantial salary increase, but, as we all know, that is not always enough.

Indeed, sadly, wages in the Eredivisie will never be able to compete with the Premier League, and while Slot may be more than happy at Feyenoord right now, there will surely come a time where he’ll want to test himself at the very highest level – and that means he’ll need to move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

Of course, that isn’t to say that he’ll be eyeing the Spurs job. Slot has a good thing going at Feyenoord, and it may take a club that has won more than just a solitary League Cup in the last 24 years to tempt the 44-year-old manager out of Rotterdam.

It’s clear that Feyenoord want to keep Slot, and while his eventual departure may well be inevitable, perhaps they could keep him around for one more season if Spurs are his only suitors this summer.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head towards the end of the season and Tottenham begin to make moves to appoint a new gaffer.

