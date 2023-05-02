Club now worried their ‘incredible’ manager will join Tottenham this summer











Journalist Etienne Verhoeff claims that Feyenoord are worried that Arne Slot will join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Tottenham are searching for a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure in March.

Spurs have already dismissed Cristian Stellini after he replaced the Italian on a temporary basis, with Ryan Mason now set to see out the remainder of the campaign.

The north Londoners have been heavily linked to a host of names already, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann seemingly their preferred candidate at this moment in time.

But Spurs have reportedly identified Arne Slot as their second-choice in the event that they can’t lure Nagelsmann to north London.

And it’s for this reason that Feyenoord are ‘holding their breath’ over Slot’s future in Rotterdam.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Feyenoord worried over slot’s future

Speaking on the AD Voetbalpodcast, as relayed by Dutch outlet Feyenoord Pings, Etienne Verhoeff claims that Feyenoord are concerned over Slot’s long-term future at the club.

“Yes, I think they’re holding their breath, they have every reason to,” the journalist said.

“I have been getting the feeling at Slot for some time that if a beautiful English club comes along that he feels ready for a top league,” fellow journalist Johan Inan added.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Slot is doing a fantastic job at Feyenoord as he currently has them sitting eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

The 44-year-old has received plaudits for transforming the Dutch outfit into potential champions while implementing an exciting style of play.

He seems like a good fit for Spurs if they can’t land Nagelsmann. Slot has proven he can come into a club and completely turn their fortunes around with limited resources.

With that being said, it seems clear that Tottenham are prioritising a move for Nagelsmann. But Slot would certainly be a smart choice should they fail to land the German boss and Daniel Levy has reportedly already held talks with the Dutchman.

Show all