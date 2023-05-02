Tottenham have held talks with manager who's 'the same' as Pep Guardiola











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Arne Slot in recent weeks.

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds with regards to the Tottenham job, including Feyenoord’s Slot.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly already held talks with the Dutchman.

Dutch outlet SoccerNews, meanwhile, said the 44-year-old has recently risen up a spot on Levy’s shortlist.

Slot was also on Chelsea’s list, but he has now been ‘crossed off’ as Mauricio Pochettino closes in on the job.

With the Argentine now seemingly Blues-bound, the suggestion is he’s off Levy’s list, and Slot has moved up.

One more recent report claimed that the Dutch giants are worried their manager will up sticks for Spurs in summer.

Now, according to Wim Kieft, Tottenham would be getting a manager who’s “the same” in style as Pep Guardiola.

The Feyenoord legend spoke about the Spurs target on De Telegraaf, via Soccer News and Sport Witness.

“The nice thing about Guardiola is that with him football is not just about winning prizes,” said Kieft.

“Of course, he wants to win prizes, but he just makes sure it is always fun to watch his teams.

“At Barcelona he obviously had Lionel Messi, he had Xavi and Iniesta there too.

“But wherever he sat in all the years, everywhere you immediately saw his hand.

“What Guardiola does at Manchester City, Arne Slot does at Feyenoord, but at a different level.

“That has everything to do with money, but his view and his philosophy are the same.

“Slot has to work with players of lesser quality.”

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Our view

Slot would be a great shout for a Tottenham side in need of a rebuild this summer.

He is doing a fantastic job at Feyenoord, steering them to an eight-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie.

The 44-year-old has received plaudits for transforming the Dutch outfit into potential champions.

In addition, he has implemented an exciting – and successful – style of play at the Rotterdam club.

Obviously it looks as though Spurs are prioritising Julian Nagelsmann.

But if they can’t get him, Slot would not be a bad plan B by any means.

After all, you can’t really get much better than earning comparisons with Pep Guardiola.