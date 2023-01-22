Tottenham transfer news: Barcelona determined to sign Oscar Gloukh











Tottenham Hotspur appear to be facing competition for every player they’re interested in signing.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport now suggests Barcelona are very keen on a young player they have their eye on.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that his Tottenham squad desperately needs more investment.

After a brilliant start to the season, their form has really suffered, and the mood around the club isn’t great.

Sporting defender Pedro Porro appears to be Tottenham’s main target in January.

It’s no secret that Conte wants a new right wing-back, but Spurs have yet to meet his £40m release clause.

However, Manchester City are now considering a bid for Porro, who was previously on their books.

Conte will also know that he needs to bring in players to challenge in other areas of the squad.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

One name that has recently been linked with a move is young midfielder Oscar Gloukh.

The 18-year-old Israeli international is a fantastic young prospect, and starred during the Under-19 European Championships last summer.

However, Sport now believe Barcelona are determined to sign Gloukh despite Tottenham’s interest.

Given it’s not Tottenham’s biggest priority right now, it could mean they miss out on the Israeli wonderkid.

Barcelona desperate to sign Tottenham target Gloukh

The report suggests that Barcelona are, ‘absolutely determined to win the bid for the Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh, one of the most sought-after players on the market.’

Gloukh starred against England last summer in the final of the Under-19 Euros, scoring the goal of the tournament.

The central midfielder, who can play in a more advanced role, has been a regular in Maccabi Tel Aviv’s team this season.

He has four goals and seven assists in 16 appearances, and looks ready to step up from the Israeli top flight.

Barcelona seem very keen to sign Gloukh, but Tottenham should really consider challenging the Spanish giants for his signature.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Gloukh is a creative spark in the middle of the pitch, something Spurs currently lack.

Conte’s refusal to give young players regular minutes may go against Tottenham in any negotiations.

Gloukh could line up alongside Pedri and Gavi in one of Europe’s youngest but most exciting midfield trios.

Tottenham will hope they can fight off interest from elsewhere to bring in the teenager.

