Tottenham and Manchester City could soon make Pedro Porro bids

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make one final bid to sign Pedro Porro in the next few hours, but AS reports that Manchester City are now considering triggering a clause to re-sign the right-back.

Porro remains heavily linked with Spurs. However, Fabio Paratici has, so far, been unable to agree terms with Sporting for the 23-year-old. The Portuguese side are digging their heels in and demanding that his £39.5 million release clause is triggered if he is going to leave this month.

Tottenham have been unwilling to meet those demands. However, AS reports that he remains a priority for Antonio Conte. He believes that Porro would fit his side like a glove.

Tottenham and Manchester City could make moves for Pedro Porro

Spurs have however, left the door open for other sides to join the race. AS claims that Real Madrid are now monitoring the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have started to discuss whether they should trigger the buy-back clause they agreed when they sold Porro to Sporting in the summer.

The Cityzens can sign the youngster for £15 million this month. That fee will rise to just under £20 million in the summer.

And AS suggests that Manchester City have begun to consider a move in the last few hours.

Of course, City have to pay considerably less than Tottenham for Porro. But it really will not sit well with Spurs fans if they now miss out to Pep Guardiola’s men.

The opportunity has been there throughout the window. And they have reportedly been prepared to pay £30 million for the defender. So it is not like they are miles away from Sporting’s price.

It has been a frustrating window for Tottenham so far, as their rivals strengthen. Missing out on Porro to either Manchester City or Real Madrid would really be adding insult to injury.