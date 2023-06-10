Arsenal are reportedly set to make their first move to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo in the coming days.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with multiple right-backs over the last few months. Ivan Fresneda, Sacha Boey and most recently Timothy Castagne‘s names have come out of the rumour mill, but it has to be said that the best among them all is Cancelo.

Football Transfers have shared the latest on the situation ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal will make an opening £35m bid to sign Joao Cancelo

Arsenal are in the market for a new right-back this summer.

Ben White has been the Gunners’ main man in the position over the last 12 months, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is the deputy. The latter, however, will be out of action until mid-October.

That’s why Arsenal are looking for a new player at right-back, and there are very few players in Europe who are better than Joao Cancelo for that role.

The Portugal international has no future at Manchester City, and it is very likely that he will be sold this summer. Arsenal have been heavily linked, and the report claims that a bid will soon be on its way.

Manchester City have apparently slapped a £45 million asking price for Cancelo. Arsenal, however, aren’t ready to meet that demand yet – Edu’s opening bid in the coming days will reportedly be in the region of £35 million.

The report claims if Arsenal sign Cancelo, he will immediately replace White to become the club’s first-choice right-back.

Thomas Tuchel loves him

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann was the one who signed him, but the German was sacked in March and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who helped Cancelo and the others win the Bundesliga on the final day in dramatic style.

Bayern are unlikely to sign Cancelo permanently this summer, but Tuchel did not hide his admiration for the Manchester City man.

He said last month: “I really love him! I have the impression that João Cancelo feels very comfortable here. But all parties are part of the decision. His desire in training is unique. I have the feeling that he’s really happy.”

