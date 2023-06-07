Report: 'Tremendous' Arsenal player could be out until October due to serious injury











Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been out of action due to an injury since March, and the Japan international is still not expected to be back any time soon.

The Gunners were the best team in the country for more than two-thirds of the season. They coped really well when the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko were out, but William Saliba and Tomiyasu suffering serious injuries on the same day ruined their season.

There’s no update yet on when Saliba will be back in action, but The Sun have shared the latest on Tomiyasu’s potential return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu may not return from injury until mid-October

Arsenal hosted Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Europa League knockout stage game in March, and that was the fixture that changed the course of their season.

Mikel Arteta’s men were in the driving seat to win the Premier League title at that point, but before the half-time whistle, both Tomiyasu and Saliba were forced off the pitch.

It was later revealed that Tomiyasu’s season was over and he had to undergo surgery following what was described as a very serious knee injury.

Then, reports suggested he would miss the start of the new season, but The Sun reveal a more definite time frame now.

Tomiyasu, branded as a ‘tremendous person’ by Arteta, is expected to miss the first two months of next season. That means he will not be back in action until at least the 12th of October this year.

TBR View:

Arsenal would’ve surely had a much better campaign if one of Tomiyasu and Saliba were fit.

The latter is for obvious reasons, but if Tomiyasu hadn’t suffered that serious knee problem, Arsenal could’ve used him at right-back and Ben White at centre-half instead of Rob Holding, who had a few games to forget.

That would’ve surely given the Gunners a better chance of winning the Premier League title, but sadly for them, the two injuries ruined what could’ve been a sensational campaign.

It is no surprise now that Arsenal are looking for a new right-back with Tomiyasu set to be out for four more months. It will be interesting to see who they’ll bring in.

