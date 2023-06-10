Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne this summer, years after he publicly claimed he’d rather join Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season. They are now set to lose plenty of their top players, and along with James Maddison, Castagne is expected to leave too.

Arsenal will be very active in the summer transfer window and Het Belang van Limburg (print edition, 9th June 2023, page s4) claim that Castagne is on Mikel Arteta’s list.

Photo by Tim Keeton – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Timothy Castagne from Leicester City

Arsenal’s priority in this summer transfer window is at least two new central midfielders. However, they also need reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.

One such position is right-back, and the Gunners have been linked with plenty of names.

Following speculation about their interest in Joao Cancelo, Ivan Fresneda and Sacha Boey, the rumour mill has brought out a brand new name – Castagne.

The Belgian, who joined Leicester from Atalanta for £21.5 million (Sky Sports) back in 2020, is almost guaranteed to leave the King Power this summer. Arsenal apparently want him.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta’s side are considering signing him in the coming weeks and the Foxes are willing to let him go for a fee between £12.8 million and £17.1 million.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

He once said he’d rather join Tottenham than Arsenal

Arsenal have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, but the latter is expected to be out of action until October because of his knee injury.

That means White will be the only reliable option for the Gunners at right full-back, which is why Arteta and co are looking at someone like Castagne to bring in.

However, the Belgian, when he was previously linked with a move to Arsenal, publicly claimed that he’d rather join the Gunners’ fierce North London rivals, Tottenham.

Speaking to La Derniere Heure in June 2020, he said: “I was especially a fan when Thierry Henry played for (Arsenal). Now I’m not so much. You have to be honest with yourself. When a team like PSG or Tottenham come knocking on your door, you can’t say ‘no’.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images