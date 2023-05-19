'I really love him': Thomas Tuchel discusses Joao Cancelo, amid Arsenal links











Arsenal are said to be targeting a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who faces an uncertain future at The Etihad.

Cancelo has been shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan but has had a difficult time of things in Germany. New manager Thomas Tuchel has come into the club and things haven’t improved much since.

There remains doubt whether Bayern will try and sign Cancelo. If not, Arsenal are ready and lurking to make their move.

However, rather than dismiss Cancelo, Tuchel has actually taken a surprising stance when it comes to the full-back.

Thomas Tuchel loves Joao Cancelo

There have been murmurings that Tuchel isn’t a fan of Cancelo. The Portuguese star has not played as much as he’d have liked and is said to be unhappy.

However, speaking to the press today – relayed by both Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano – Tuchel actually claimed he is a big fan of the City loanee.

“I really love him! I have the impression that João Cancelo feels very comfortable here. But all parties are part of the decision,” Tuchel said.

“His desire in training is unique. I have the feeling that he’s really happy. We’ll discuss everything else after the end of the season.”

City paid around £60m to land Cancelo and he was initially a key cog. However, he fell out with Pep Guardiola and was promptly moved on.

Cancelo is the dream signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta would surely love nothing more than to have both Zinchenko and Cancelo on board at Arsenal.

The idea of both stepping into the midfield areas and creating havoc is something Arteta will be thinking about.

Of course, Cancelo will have plenty of suitors. But Arsenal will appeal to him.

Tuchel’s comments here are a bit odd. He is saying he loves the player but from the outside, it looks very much the opposite.

