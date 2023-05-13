Report: Arsenal star has backed away from new contract talks, he could leave now











Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has backed away from negotiations over a new contract and there is a chance he could leave the club this summer.

The Swiss international joined the Gunners back in 2016, when Arsene Wenger was still at the helm. He has had his problems in an Arsenal shirt, with an exit looking certain after his outburst against Crystal Palace in 2019.

However, Xhaka’s comeback has been inspirational, and he has been one of Arsenal‘s best players this season. Now, he is apparently considering his future, reports 90min.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka backs away from new Arsenal contract talks

Granit Xhaka has been absolutely incredible for Arsenal this season.

Even Mikel Arteta claimed yesterday that this has probably been the Swiss international’s best-ever campaign in an Arsenal shirt, and he’s completely right.

However, after helping Arsenal get back into the Champions League, the report claims Xhaka is considering leaving the club at the end of this season, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly keen.

The 30-year-old, the report claims, has even backed away from negotiations over a new contract at Arsenal, which suggests that he may well be off in the next two months.

Xhaka will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal this summer, but the Gunners have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka – Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are expected to sign two new midfielders this summer.

If Mikel Arteta gets his wish, those two players will likely be Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, and they’ll both rank higher up in the pecking order than Granit Xhaka at Arsenal next season.

That may well be why the ‘brilliant‘ Switzerland captain is considering his future, as he wouldn’t want to be on the bench after the kind of season he has had.

A move away to Germany will guarantee him regular game time, and it won’t surprise us at all if he decides to leave Arsenal for that opportunity.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

