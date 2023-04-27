Ornstein asked if Arsenal could sign both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo











David Ornstein has responded after being asked whether Arsenal could look to sign both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

The Athletic journalist was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel on Thursday following the Gunners’ agonising loss to Manchester City.

The result looks set to help consign Arsenal to second in the Premier League table. But the promise they have shown this season will give them huge encouragement ahead of the summer.

Ornstein asked if Arsenal could try and sign both Rice and Caicedo

Certainly, it appears to be absolutely imperative that they look to kick on in the next window – and not feel content with the squad they already have.

Of course, some big names have already been linked with the club. Reports have suggested that Rice is Arsenal’s top target for the window. He has been valued at around £80 million.

Meanwhile, the Gunners made a big play to sign Caicedo in January. And their latest results have shown the importance of strengthening further in the middle of the park.

Thomas Partey has been unreliable when it comes to availability – until this season. Meanwhile, it is hard to imagine that Jorginho is a long-term answer for the Gunners following his surprise January move.

Ornstein reiterated that there is interest in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. And he was subsequently asked whether Arsenal could actually end up targeting both players.

“It perhaps illustrates that Mikel Arteta really wants a prominent signing in there to help this squad going forward. So I’m really intrigued to see in which direction they go. Many Arsenal fans asking me all the time. We know the interest in Declan Rice is strong. We knew the interest in Moises Caicedo was strong. I don’t know which way they’ll go, or if there are other options,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“I don’t think they would go for both given the costs involved. Let’s see, because those clubs have to be willing sellers.”

Gunners will definitely be in better place with either

It certainly appears that it is going to have to be one or the other when it comes to Rice or Caicedo. And the decision may divide many Arsenal fans.

Rice has been sensational of late. But Caicedo is a little bit younger. And there is absolutely no question that he has made an outstanding start to life in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen which one they pursue as a priority. But what you can say with certainty is that Arsenal will definitely be in a better position ahead of their Champions League return should they sign either.