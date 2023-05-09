Report: Club desperate to sign 'incredible' Arsenal player who started on Sunday; Arteta will let him decide











Arsenal may let Granit Xhaka make a final decision on his future, with Bayer Leverkusen desperate to sign the midfielder this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which suggests that the Bundesliga side really want to bring the Switzerland international back to Germany in the coming months.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a complete turnaround for the Gunners. So it would be somewhat fitting if one of his final actions for the club proved to be that ‘incredible’ block to deny Joe Willock at the weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen desperate to sign Granit Xhaka

According to the Daily Mirror, Xhaka faces a dilemma over his Arsenal future with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. He could make two signings in that position.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And with that, Arsenal could be open to letting him go for less than £20 million. His contract currently has one year left to run, with an option for a further year.

Moving to the Bundesliga would see Xhaka link up with one of Mikel Arteta’s closest friends, Xabi Alonso. Alonso has been outstanding since being given the Leverkusen job earlier this season.

It is noted that Xhaka returning to Germany could have an impact on Arsenal landing one of their own targets this summer. The Premier League title contenders are admirers of Moussa Diaby, so it would be interesting to see whether talks could lead to the pair going in opposite directions. Diaby is reportedly valued at around £66 million.

Losing Xhaka would be a blow for Arsenal. He has been a key part of the side which has pushed Manchester City all the way this term. And they will now want to strengthen further to kick on.

But after such a turbulent spell for the 30-year-old, perhaps this summer may be the ideal time to move on while he is such a popular figure.