Amario Cozier-Duberry spotted in Arsenal first-team training before Leicester this weekend











Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry was once again seen training with Arsenal first-team this week.

In a video shared by Arsenal’s official YouTube channel, the 17-year-old was seen lining up alongside his senior teammates.

There are few clubs in Europe right now where young players are being given more of a chance than at Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta has taken the youngest side in the Premier League to the top of the table with some immense football.

The development and progress of some of Arsenal’s young stars this season has been amazing to see.

Bukayo Saka is in with a shout of being named the Premier League’s Player of the Year at the end of this campaign.

Arteta also made history by giving 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri his league debut against Brentford earlier this season.

The latest young player being given their chance in Arsenal training is Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The tricky winger has a growing reputation, and could now be an option for Arteta against Leicester on Saturday.

Cozier-Duberry spotted in Arsenal first-team training

The YouTube video shared by Arsenal of the team in training shows Cozier-Duberry holding his own alongside his senior colleagues.

He looks comfortable on the ball in a small-sided game, and linked up well with Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira.

At one point, he was even being given a lot of defensive responsibility, despite playing as a winger at under-21 level.

Cozier-Duberry featured for Arsenal’s first-team during the mid-season break and made a brilliant impression.

The media at the time suggested he ‘caused havoc down the left’, and made a ‘really impressive Emirates Stadium bow’ against Juventus.

The 17-year-old has credited Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard as the players who have really helped him in training.

All three have lots of experience being the youngest player among the first team at different clubs.

The right-sided player has been an unused substitute for Mikel Arteta five times already this season.

After dropping out of the squad against Aston Villa, he’ll be hoping to finally be given his chance against Leicester City on Saturday.

