Reiss Nelson has sent a message to reported Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu on Instagram after the midfielder lifted the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord at the weekend.

Arne Slot’s men confirmed what has been on the cards for some time on Sunday. Their 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles saw Feyenoord win the title as they retained their eight-point lead over PSV Eindhoven with two games remaining.

Of course, there is plenty of talk surrounding Slot’s future right now. But it seems that the boss may not be the only one offered the chance to move to the Premier League this summer.

Nelson messages Kokcu on Instagram

Reports from The Sun in April claimed that Arsenal want to sign Orkun Kokcu. The 22-year-old has captained the side to success this term. And he has played a key role in their triumph.

In fact, Kokcu has 12 goals in all competitions, including eight in the top-flight. And with Arsenal looking to strengthen in midfield this summer, it is little surprise to see the Turkey international linked with a move to the Emirates.

Certainly, one player who may love to see Kokcu sign for Arsenal is Reiss Nelson. Of course, there is a question mark over Nelson’s future in North London. But even if he leaves, he will clearly retain a strong connection with the Gunners.

Nelson also played alongside Kokcu during his loan spell in the Netherlands. So it is not surprising that the youngster has responded to the Feyenoord man on Instagram after he got his hands on the league title trophy at the weekend…

Arsenal may be hoping that Kokcu feels that the time is right to move on. They can offer Champions League football next year.

And there will be opportunities for midfielders to come in and immediately make themselves key parts of Mikel Arteta’s plans.