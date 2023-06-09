Arsenal have reportedly tabled their first offer to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen multiple areas of their pitch in this window. Central midfield is the priority and they may sign two players in that position, but they also need a new full-back.

It has been claimed that Boey is a target, and Hurriyet report now that the Gunners have tabled a bid to sign the 22-year-old French defender.

Arsenal have made their ‘first official offer’ to sign Sacha Boey

Every Arsenal fan’s focus right now is on Declan Rice.

The Englishman is the Gunners’ top target this summer, and following West Ham United’s UEFA Conference League triumph this week, Irons chairman David Suillivan confirmed that they will let him go.

That has to be Arsenal’s priority now, but if the report from Turkey is to be believed, Edu is working on another signing behind the scenes as well – Sacha Boey.

The report claims that the Gunners have tabled a ‘first official offer’ worth £12 million to sign Boey this summer, but Galatasaray are holding out for more.

The recently-crowned Turkish champions are looking for at least £17.2 million, and the report claims Arsenal are expected to increase their initial offer.

Boey will enter the final two years of his Galatasaray contract this summer.

Arsenal’s two right-backs at the moment, apart from Cedric Soares who has no future there, are Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu. They are both amazing.

However, the Japan international suffered a very serious knee injury back in March, and he is not expected to return to action until the middle of October.

Arsenal can’t start the new season with just one reliable right-back, which is why they are on the market to bring in a new player in that position.

Boey, who has been branded as ‘amazing’ by Bacary Sagna, is a very decent option, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners will make an improved offer for him in the coming days.

