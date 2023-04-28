‘Would fit perfectly’: Bacary Sagna says 22-year-old defender is absolutely ideal signing for Arsenal











Bacary Sagna has stated that Sacha Boey would be the ideal signing for Arsenal this summer.

Speaking to SportingPost, Sagna was asked which players he’d look at bringing to the Emirates this summer, and he named the Galatasaray full-back as one player he’d really like to see in north London.

Right-back has proven to be a bit of a problem position for Arsenal recently with Ben White having to play out of position and Takehiro Tomiyasu struggling with injuries as of late.

As a right-back himself, Sagna certainly knows what a top-class full-back looks like, and he’s of the opinion that Boey is the real deal.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The ideal signing

Sagna gave his verdict on the young defender.

“I’m sure they will be looking around for talented players to sign. We’ve seen Arsenal make a number of good recruitments recently, and I’m sure they’ll continue to do so,” Sagna said.

“One player I really like is Sacha Boey, the right back at Galatasaray. I think he would fit Arsenal perfectly. As a right back myself, I have to say I think he is amazing, I’m sure he is in the minds of many clubs to sign.”

What Arsenal need

The Gunners certainly need a right-back this summer, and while it’s hard to say whether or not Boey is the man for that job, he’s the profile of player they should be going for.

Young, talented and hungry, Boey ticks a number of boxes in terms of the Arsenal recruitment policy.

Of course, whether or not this move comes to fruition remains to be seen, but if Boey does end up being an Arsenal player, Sagna will be a very happy man.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

