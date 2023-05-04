Report: £53m La Liga star is now very close to accepting Arsenal's transfer offer











Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly close to accepting an offer to sign for Arsenal this summer.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time now. He was reportedly of interest in the January transfer window, but no move materialised then.

Now, Spanish outlet AS claim that Zubimendi is very close to accepting Arsenal‘s offer to sign him.

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal’s priority in the upcoming transfer window is a new midfielder.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster the middle of his park, with Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny all on the wrong side of 30 (Partey will turn 30 in June).

A top-quality midfielder who is much younger than the above three is a necessity for Arsenal as they return to the Champions League next season.

The likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have all been linked with a move to the Emirates, but if the report is to be believed, Zubimendi is the closest to completing a move.

It has been claimed that the 24-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder, who has a release clause of £53 million, is now very close to accepting an offer from Arsenal to play for them next season.

Barcelona also wanted to sign him, but it looks like they’ve missed out.

TBR View:

That has just come out of nowhere, hasn’t it?

Zubimendi has been of interest to Arsenal for months now. Reports claimed back in February that Mikel Arteta had demanded that the Gunners sign him in the summer, and it looks like it could happen now.

However, the summer transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and Arsenal’s full focus is on the Premier League right now. That makes this news hard to believe.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Zubimendi this summer.

