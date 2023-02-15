Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta demands club sign Martin Zubimendi this summer











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly demanded that the club sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi next summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believe the Gunners are the favourites to sign the 24-year-old.

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the January window was Arsenal’s search for a new central midfielder.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They had their sights set on Moises Caicedo, but Brighton refused to negotiate with the club.

The Gunners are reportedly considering going back in for the Ecuadorian in the summer, but will be thinking about other options.

One of those is Martin Zubimendi, who nearly made the move to The Emirates last month.

Arsenal matched his £53m release clause, but the Spaniard wasn’t keen to move midway through the season.

Sport now suggest Mikel Arteta has made Zubimendi one of his top targets at Arsenal in the summer.

It would be his first spell away from boyhood club Real Sociedad, who are also having a brilliant campaign.

Arteta demands Arsenal sign top target Zubimendi

The report from Sport has revealed a number of details about Arsenal’s interest in the the midfielder.

Arsenal are the ‘favourite’ to activate Zubimendi’s €60m [£53m] release clause in the coming months.

‘The Real Sociedad player is one of Arsenal’s main targets to reinforce their midfield for next season,’ the report states.

‘Mikel Arteta, the ‘Gunners’ coach, has asked the London club to make an effort for the San Sebastian midfielder and the player would be open to making the leap to the Premier League.’

Barcelona are also keen on Zubimendi, but given their financial troubles, can’t match his release clause right now.

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Zubimendi would be the perfect competition for Thomas Partey in the Arsenal squad.

Combative, composed in possession and brilliant in the air, Zubimendi would be a great addition to the squad.

He has nearly 100 top flights appearances for Sociedad, and featured in both Europa League ties against Manchester United earlier in this campaign.

It’s a good sign that Arteta is so desperate to bring Zubimendi to Arsenal in the summer.

Given they can comfortably match his release clause, it should be a straightforward deal to do.

