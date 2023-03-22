Martin Zubimendi asked if there was any truth in Arsenal links











Martin Zubimendi has responded to being asked whether there was any truth in the speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Of course, the Gunners strengthened in the middle of the park right at the end of the month, with Jorginho arriving from Chelsea. But he was far from being the only name in the frame.

And one of those who was linked with a move to the Emirates was Martin Zubimendi. Reports from Cadena SER claimed that Arsenal were willing to trigger the £53 million release clause to sign Zubimendi. However, it was suggested that the midfielder had decided that he did not want to leave Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi responds to Arsenal speculation

Zubimendi is extremely highly-rated. As Sport notes, he is admired by Xavi. So it would have been a coup for Arsenal to secure his signature at the start of the year.

But how close did a move actually come? Well, Zubimendi was asked whether there was any truth in the rumours linking him with Arsenal in January.

“Rumours, rumours, because I told my representative that I didn’t want to hear anything, especially in winter,” he told Sport. “Leaving Real Sociedad aside with the season we are doing would be illogical. I’m very happy here.”

Zubimendi’s response obviously clears up that he did not want to move. But perhaps it does not entirely show how far Arsenal were willing to go to get him as he clearly did not want to know about anything on that front.

Arsenal did manage to address their midfield issues in January. But the signing of Jorginho probably does mean that the Gunners will have to go back into the market in the next couple of windows.

The Italian has done superbly so far. But Arsenal are surely going to be back in the Champions League next year.

So signing someone like Zubimendi could prove to be a very smart piece of business – if he is willing to leave his phone on in the summer.