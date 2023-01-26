Arsenal transfer news: Amadou Onana rejects Chelsea move amid Gunners interest











Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has rejected the chance to join Chelsea, amid interest from Arsenal.

That’s according to French publication Foot Mercato, who believe the Belgian isn’t interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Things appear to quickly be falling apart at Everton right now.

The team has sunk into the relegation zone, and sacked manager Frank Lampard this week.

They’ve yet to replace him, and now two of their star players have gone missing from training.

Anthony Gordon has been a no-show at Everton’s training ground for three days on the bounce.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Newcastle are pushing to sign the young winger, and he’s keen to go.

Amadou Onana has also been missing, and that has prompted some of the Premier League biggest clubs to consider a move.

It’s no surprise Chelsea have been in for Onana, given how busy they’ve already been in January.

Every player linked with a move elsewhere seems to take Chelsea’s fancy, something Arsenal know all too well.

But now, Arsenal could get some revenge on Chelsea after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, by signing Onana.

Onana rejects Chelsea move amid Arsenal interest

Foot Mercato have now reported that, ‘According to our information, there has been much more than interest in the 21-year-old.

‘The Blues have made an offer to Amadou Onana and talks have even taken place but the player preferred to decline the proposal.’

Arsenal have made contact over a potential move for Onana, with his asking price reportedly set at £50m.

The Belgian has been one of the few bright spots in what is a pretty poor Everton side.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are keen to sign a central midfielder, and Onana could act as competition for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners were willing to spend £52m on Martin Zubimendi this window, so the cash is available.

It would be very satisfying to bring Onana to Arsenal after he rejected Chelsea.

The young Belgian is already operating at a high level, and has the potential to get even better.

He would certainly fit Mikel Arteta’s philosophy, and would be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current back-up midfielders.

