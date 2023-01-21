Arsenal transfer news: Martín Zubimendi rejects £52.7m Gunners move











Arsenal were willing to trigger the release clause of Martín Zubimendi until learning that the midfielder was not keen to leave Real Sociedad during the January transfer window, according to a report from Cadena SER.

The Gunners have enjoyed an incredibly busy week in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta’s men have welcomed Leandro Trossard to the ranks. And Cadena SER notes that Jakub Kiwior looks set to follow him through the Emirates doors.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

But perhaps Arsenal are not done there. According to the report from Cadena SER, Arsenal were prepared to pay £52.7 million for the 23-year-old, who is enjoying a superb campaign in San Sebastián.

Martín Zubimendi rejects Arsenal

The Gunners made contact with Real about the move. And after being informed of his price, the Premier League leaders then spoke with Zubimendi.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

However, Cadena SER reports that Zubimendi has rejected the chance to make the switch to North London. He has recently signed a new contract with the club. And he wants to stay for now.

Zubimendi is certainly attracting a lot of admirers in La Liga this season. The Athletic recently reported that Barcelona also have their eye on the youngster. There is a feeling that he is closer in style to Sergio Busquets than fellow target Ruben Neves.

He is outstanding in the holding role. So he would be able to provide cover and competition for Thomas Partey.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal pursue a move in a future window. They have been heavily linked with Declan Rice of late, with The Times suggesting that he is their top summer target.

Rice is versatile. So they could be looking at both men. But it would appear that Rice is the midfielder they really want.