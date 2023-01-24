Arsenal have been in touch over Everton's Amadou Onana - journalist











Journalist Graeme Bailey has told 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast that Everton want £50 million for Amadou Onana, with Arsenal making contact over a potential move for the midfielder.

There is not much that is going right for the Toffees right now. Frank Lampard has been sacked after a tough time on Merseyside. And it appears that they are about to lose out on signing Arnaut Danjuma after a late change of heart.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Of course, Everton face a tough time in the transfer window. And it seems that they are open to selling one of their big players before the deadline.

Onana only joined the club in the summer. And, while he is not the finished article, he has been one of the bright points for Everton so far. But they are now open to letting him go.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And there is interest. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on Monday that Arsenal want the 21-year-old. And Bailey has now suggested that the Gunners have taken some early steps over a potential move for the Belgian.

“Intriguingly, they are considering letting Amadou Onana go, the midfielder who came for £33 million from Lille last summer. He’ll carry a price-tag of £50 million. Newcastle and Arsenal have both been in touch,” he told 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast.

“I think we can confirm, neither of those are going to pay £50 million this month. One team we know probably would, and is thinking about it, is Chelsea.”

It would appear that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Onana in this window. But it will be interesting to see how they will act if it appears that he may be edging towards a move to Chelsea.

Of course, the two sides have previous in this window. The Blues snatched Mykhaylo Mudryk from Arsenal’s grasp earlier this month. So it would be a little sweeter for Mikel Arteta’s men if they go on and beat them to Onana.

Obviously, Arsenal will not let Chelsea’s movements have too much of an impact on their pursuit. They are flying at the top of the Premier League right now. And brilliant recruitment has played its part.

But if they are really keen to sign Onana, they may well want to act if it seems that he may appear to be Stamford Bridge-bound.