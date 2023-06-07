Report: £47m player Arteta wants at Arsenal could now sign for Tottenham in a swap deal











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy this summer, but the Frenchman could now be offered to Tottenham Hotspur in a swap deal for Harry Kane.

The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to be a big one for plenty of clubs. Arsenal are looking to build a title-winning team, while Spurs are starting a new era with Ange Postecoglou.

The two North London clubs, however, have different priorities at the moment. Arsenal need world-class players, while Spurs’ immediate focus is on keeping Kane. Real Madrid could play a big part in that now.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Real Madrid could offer Arsenal-linked Ferland Mendy to Tottenham in a swap deal for Harry Kane

After Karim Benzema’s departure, Real Madrid are desperate to sign a new striker this summer.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, two forwards who the Galacticos would love, are both unavailable at the moment, which means Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is the next best thing.

The Englishman will enter the final year of his contract next month. There is a decent chance he will leave the club and reports have claimed that he has already given the ‘green light’ to Real Madrid over a move.

Cadena Ser have shared the latest on the situation now, and they claim that Real Madrid are not keen on spending more than £68.8 million (€80m) on Kane.

To convince Daniel Levy, Florentino Perez is willing to offer a player in exchange, and the report claims that man could be Ferland Mendy, who has been linked with a move to Spurs’ fierce rivals, Arsenal.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta wants the Frenchman

Arsenal are expected to sign a new left-back this summer if Kieran Tierney leaves the club.

The Scotsman has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival last year. There is a good chance he’ll leave the club, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United both linked with a move to sign him.

If Tierney is sold, Mikel Arteta will dive into the market for a replacement, and Sport claimed recently that Arsenal are ready to pay £17 million to sign Mendy from Real Madrid. The left-back cost the Spanish giants £47 million in 2019 (Sky Sports).

Now, if things go Real Madrid’s way, Mendy could end up at Tottenham in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Kane move to the Bernabeu.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Show all