Arsenal ready to pay £17m to sign Real Madrid star; Varane says he has 'amazing physical strength'











Arsenal are ready to pay £17m to land Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy this summer, according to reports from Spain.

Sport is relaying reports from Spain that the Gunners are keen on signing Mendy. The Frenchman has had a disrupted season with injury. But he is still said to be on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Arsenal are believed to be willing to pay £17m to land Mendy, but don’t want to go too high.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Ferland Mendy

Sport claims that Arsenal are the most interested in club when it comes to signing Mendy this summer.

Other teams are also believed to be tracking Mendy, including from the Premier League.

However, with Arsenal expected to spend again in the summer and with left-back an area they could add to, Mendy seems to a player they’d love to sign.

Lauded for his ‘amazing physical strength‘ by Rafael Varane, Mendy has impressed over the years in the Spanish capital.

The Gunners could allow Kieran Tierney to leave the club this summer. A number of Premier League sides are keen on Tierney, who has dropped down the pecking order this season.

Arsenal have previous success in negotiating with Real Madrid. They landed Martin Odegaard for just £30m, and will hope Mendy is the next bargain buy.

TBR’s View: A great Tierney alternative

There was a period where Ferland Mendy was firmly seen as one of the best left-backs in Europe. Of course, his stock has dipped a bit but that’s partly down to injuries.

For Arsenal, the idea of signing a fully fit Mendy is a good one. With Tierney looking to go, a new left-back will be needed. The Gunners do have Nuno Tavares, but it seems obvious he’s not trusted.

If Mendy can prove his fitness, get back to his best, and cost only £17m or so, then this would be a bargain buy for Arsenal.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images