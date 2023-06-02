Report: Unai Emery now wants to sign 'magnificent' Arsenal defender for Villa











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to sign Arsenal star Kieran Tierney in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spaniard signed the left-back when he was at the helm at the Emirates back in 2019. Injury issues meant he could only play nine times under Emery, but it became clear very early that he was a top player.

Now, with Tierney’s future up in the air, Emery is eyeing a reunion, claims The Times.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Unai Emery wants to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney for Aston Villa

Kieran Tierney signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal less than two years ago, but it is looking very likely that he will leave the club before the start of next season.

The ‘magnificent‘ Scotsman, when he’s fit, is up there with the best left-backs in the Premier League, but he doesn’t quite fit into Mikel Arteta‘s system right now.

The Arsenal boss prefers Oleksandr Zinchenko to play in that inverted full-back role, and that has resulted in limited game time for Tierney this season.

That’s why he is rumoured to be on his way out of the Emirates this summer, and Unai Emery‘s side are reportedly eyeing a move to sign him.

Aston Villa, however, face strong competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

TBR View:

In an ideal world, Arsenal would love to keep hold of Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is a fantastic left-back who is solid defensively and is one of the best crossers of the ball in the Premier League at the other end of the pitch. He’s a real leader as well and fans absolutely love him.

However, a player as good as Tierney deserves to start every game. That, unfortunately for him, is not possible at Arsenal as Zinchenko has made that role his own.

Arsenal fans will hate it if Emery manages to sign Tierney this summer, but it is a very real possibility if they can beat Newcastle and meet Arsenal’s demands.

