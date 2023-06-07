Report: Harry Kane gives green light for £69m move away from Tottenham











There has been some huge breaking reports suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given the go-ahead for a move to Real Madrid.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid are going to sign a striker this summer and the “chosen one” is Tottenham forward Kane.

The report goes on to say that Carlo Ancelotti sees the ‘underrated‘ English international as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

Kane apparently “gives the OK to the possible operation”, and Real Madrid are hoping the possible transfer can be completed for around £69million.

Harry Kane is a world class striker. Despite Spurs having a very poor season, the forward managed to excel this season. He scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games and this would be more highlighted if Erling Haaland wasn’t smashing records.

It is always hard to turn down a move to Real Madrid and if they come calling, you rarely see a player decline the move.

The Spanish giants are one of the biggest clubs in history. With Kane 30 years-old and with only one year left on his contract, he has to decide his next move. If he wants to leave then Spurs will need to offload him this summer so that they can get some money for him.

The striker is a Spurs and Premier League legend. He has consistently broken records, but he needs to win some trophies before his career ends.

