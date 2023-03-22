Recruitment experts believe Mohammed Kudus will leave for £40m after interest from Newcastle











Ajax star Mohammed Kudus could now be available for £40m this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic who provide a deep dive on the Ghanaian’s future.

It’s hard to believe given their contrasting seasons how close Mohammed Kudus was to joining Everton last summer.

In the final hours of the transfer window, Kudus was trying to force through a move to Goodison Park.

The deal was never confirmed though, although that’s certainly cost Everton a lot more than it has Kudus.

The Toffees are now in a serious relegation scrap, while Kudus has established himself as one of Europe’s hottest properties.

The versatile attacker has gone from strength to strength in the Netherlands, and also starred at the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ben Jacobs recently suggested Newcastle are really interested in bringing in Kudus from Ajax this summer.

They may now know how much it will cost them to bring in the 22-year-old.

Newcastle target Kudus could be sold for £40m by Ajax

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘the expectation in recruitment circles is that the Dutch club would look for a fee of close to £40million should they decide to part ways with their star forward.’

The ‘incredible’ forward has 11 goals in 25 league games this season, as well as chipping in with a couple of assists.

If he was simply playing as an out-and-out striker or advanced winger this would be impressive enough.

However, Kudus also finds himself playing as an attacking midfielder or even in a box-to-box role at times.

That versatility may make Kudus one of the Newcastle’s top targets this summer, especially if Ajax are happy to let him go for an appropriate fee.

Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

His future very much lies in one of Europe’s top leagues, and Newcastle will be among a number of elite clubs fighting for his signature.

The Magpies need attacking reinforcements, as right now it’s the most obvious aspect of their squad they can improve.

Kudus could be the first new piece of that puzzle, especially if European football returns to St. James’ Park next season.

