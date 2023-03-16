Manchester United now set to battle with Arsenal to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer











Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now desperate to sign Ajax youngster and Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus.

That’s according to Dean Jones, writing for Give Me Sport, as the Ghanaian’s future looks set to become another key talking point this summer.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a Premier League for some time, with Everton attempting to sign him last year.

The move never materialised, and the Toffees will be ruing not being able to sign the prolific attacker.

Kudus has 16 goals in all competitions this season, and is one of Ajax’s key players.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A report from 90min suggests that Arsenal and Tottenham are both keeping a close eye on Kudus.

The prospect of playing for the Gunners will be a very attractive one this summer when they return to the Champions League.

However, Arsenal may struggle to fend off interest from Manchester United, with Ten Hag having already worked with Kudus.

The Ghanaian was never first-choice during his time in charge of the Dutch giants.

He may be wary of a repeat of that treatment, and won’t want to be sitting on the bench at Old Trafford.

Manchester United keen on Arsenal target Kudus

The report from Give Me Sport states that, ‘Erik Ten Hag knows Kudus from his time at Ajax and recommends him.

‘Kudus, 22, is contracted to Ajax until 2025 and there is now an expectation that his price-tag is heading north of £50million.’

The ‘incredible’ attacker is so versatile, and that will appeal to plenty of top clubs.

The left-footed Ghanaian international tends to drift inside from the right-hand side, but can also play as a box-to-box midfielder, advanced playmaker or even a centre-forward.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal won’t be looking to make too many attacking reinforcements in the summer.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are more than proving they’re good enough to play for a top Premier League side.

Manchester United also have similar depth to Arsenal, but Ten Hag will recognise Kudus’s qualities better than most.

It would be a big surprise to see the youngster remain in the Netherlands for another season.

The growing interest – and increasing price tag – may persuade Ajax to sell Kudus when the right bid comes in.

