Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Mohammed Kudus’ future and Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian is one of the most coveted young players in Europe at the moment. He’s been banging in the goals with Ajax, while he made a real name for himself at the Qatar World Cup with two goals in the Group Stages.

Inevitably, Premier League clubs have been linked with Kudus, and according to Jacobs, Newcastle are one of the teams in for the £40m attacker right now.

Newcastle in for Kudus.

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Ajax star.

“Erik Ten Hag is trying to link up with him and Newcastle have tracked the player too,” Jacobs said.

“There’s a few teams really, even Chelsea have taken a look. It’s going to be difficult for Ajax to keep hold of him. He’s had a breakthrough season and has scored 11 goals in 24 games.

“It’s a strange one in many ways, because if you like Kudus now, you’re buying a forward, but he wants to be an attacking midfielder and Newcastle would appreciate an attacking midfielder, especially one who has the versatility to play in a more attacking position.”

“Newcastle are there, for sure, there’s nothing advanced at this point, but interestingly, they had scouts watching him at the World Cup and they did consider him as a January move.”

Newcastle his best move

Kudus has three very alluring options on the table right now, but, in our view, he’d be best off joining Newcastle United.

Not only would the Magpies appreciate his talents and his versatility, as Jacobs says, he’s much more likely to play in his preferred position for the Magpies.

Factor in that there is currently less competition for places at St James’ Park, and you have to conclude that Kudus’ best landing spot next season could be on Tyneside.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.

