‘Real good football player’: Barry Ferguson says he’s been impressed with 20-year-old Celtic youngster lately

Celtic’s performance in Rotterdam on Tuesday night has come under much scrutiny over the past 48 hours.

Focusing on the red cards, the position of the wall at the free-kick and the fact Celtic have lost away from home again is grabbing the headlines.

As has Odin Thiago Holm. The Norwegian was sent off against Feyenoord after less than ten minutes on the pitch but even at that, the youngster has still left a positive impression on former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think Brendan Rodgers summed it up perfectly. It’s inexperience.

“I think the young boy Holm, who, to be fair, looks a real good football player, he’s just coming on and he is keen and he is wanting to get in amongst it and he’s went too high and it’s just one of the things.”

Young Holm came to Celtic tipped as being one of the hottest young talents to come out of Norway. Capped at every international level, Holm is clearly very highly rated in his homeland and at Celtic, he has impressed the fans and pundits alike.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency\Getty Images

The £2.5m signing from Valerenga has been labelled as a player with ‘massive potential‘ and he’s certainly shown that at Ibrox this season when he came on as a second-half sub.

Holm will need to learn from his mistake in Rotterdam and put it to the back of his mind. All he needs to do is continue to focus on keeping himself in Brendan Rodgers’ side by producing when called upon.

And, apart from Tuesday night, he has done that. Under contract until 2028, Celtic do seem to have a gem on their hands and the fans will be excited to see how his career develops over the next few years.

