Ray Parlour has admitted he’s desperate for new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz to improve like Martin Odegaard has at the club.

Parlour was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/8 6:56am) and discussing the German international with Alan Brazil.

After making the £65m switch from Chelsea in the summer, there is already a lot of pressure on Kai Havertz to succeed.

He didn’t arrive from Stamford Bridge in the best form although Mikel Arteta clearly sees something in him.

Havertz has started every competitive game for Arsenal so far this season in two different positions.

With Gabriel Jesus injured, the 24-year-old’s versatility is already coming in handy at Arsenal.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ray Parlour has suggested that he hopes Havertz can improve under Arteta the same way Martin Odegaard has.

The Norwegian club captain has been outstanding for Arsenal and looks set to play a vital role for the side again this season.

Alan Brazil has made his feelings clear that he’s not sure about Havertz, as has his colleague Gabby Agbonlahor.

Ray Parlour has more faith though and said: “He’s gone into a new club and all I’m hoping for is he can get the same impact that he did for [Martin] Odegaard.

“Because Odegaard came into the side and he improved so much under Mikel Arteta, so I’m just hoping that that can happen with [Kai] Havertz.

“But it’s not guaranteed, you’re taking a gamble with any player when you buying him for that sort of money. You have to wait and see on that one.”

Havertz has a tough job on his hands as Arteta looks set to play him in a modified version of Granit Xhaka’s role from last season.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Although he’ll be expected to contribute goals and assists, it’s unlikely to be his main aim in the side.

However, because he spent so much of his time at Chelsea playing as a false nine, it’s the metric most football fans are likely to judge him on.

As Parlour says, Arteta has already shown with Odegaard that he can get the best out of players and will want Havertz to follow his lead.

The rangy German has already outrun his teammates and is putting in plenty of effort.

A goal or assist against Fulham would relieve some of the pressure on him even if it’s not his intended role in the side.