24-year-old has already ran further than any other Arsenal player this season including Declan Rice

New Arsenal signing Kai Havertz has covered the most distance among all Arsenal players in the Premier League this season.

Kai Havertz was in first place and was closely followed by Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard.

That may come as a surprise to some Arsenal fans who continue to critique the 24-year-old.

And whilst running numbers aren’t a barometer of how well a player is playing, they certainly bode well.

Havertz already being criticised at Arsenal

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil is one of the latest pundits to question Havertz’s early Arsenal career.

Brazil said he’s still wasn’t sure of Havertz and didn’t know where his best position was.

And whilst Havertz’s positioning can be puzzling – something that looks intentional by Mikel Arteta, his performances probably shouldn’t be causing concern.

Arsenal now have six points from their opening two Premier League matches and look well set for another strong campaign.

And Mikel Arteta will surely be hoping that additions like Havertz will help Arsenal go the distance.

TBR view:

It seems that Kai Havertz is well on his way to becoming Arsenal’s new Mesut Ozil.

Despite Ozil’s magnificent footballing career he was a polarising figure among football fans.

And much like Havertz, his performances were critiqued much more harshly than others around him.

Importantly with Havertz it seems that Mikel Arteta is willing to put a huge amount of faith in the player.

Arteta has already shown that he won’t remove Havertz, someone who can be considered a luxury player, when the going gets tough.

Havertz played the full game against Crystal Palace when other attacking players around him were being sacrificed following a red card.

Arteta seems willing to hang his hat on Havertz’s career at Arsenal and his distance ran would support that faith.