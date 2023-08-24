Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Arsenal have made a signing which will be a disaster

Arsenal have been warned that they might have made a terrible signing this summer in the form of Kai Havertz.

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (24/8 9:36am) about Arsenal’s acquisition of the German international.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was adamant this summer that he wanted to bring Kai Havertz to the club.

The 24-year-old’s future at Chelsea was in doubt and the Gunners took full advantage.

They brought him in for a £65m fee immediately putting the pressure on Havertz to perform.

Arteta has backed him so far, starting him in all three of Arsenal’s competitive games.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He was deployed as a centre-forward in the Community Shield final against Manchester City before dropping into midfield for both of Arsenal’s Premier League clashes.

However, Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal that they’ve made a mistake bringing in Havertz.

He isn’t sure what he really brings to the team, especially off the back of a difficult year at Chelsea.

Arsenal warned about signing Havertz

Gabby Agbonlahor was asked about who would be the worst signing of the summer and said: “The worst? Where do you start?

“The thing for me I’m going to choose this player as last season he was poor.

“Our friend Ally McCoist I think he’s got a crush on him because he always says he’s a good player; [Kai] Havertz.

“For me, £65m I want a player who’s going to boss a game. I want a player who’s going to look like scoring goals.

“When I watch him at Arsenal [Chelsea] last season he gets in people’s way. He literally makes it harder for his teammates to find space.

“He isn’t quick, not a prolific finisher and he’s not really great at getting on the ball and turning.

“So, for me if I’m [Emile] Smith Rowe, if I’m other players in that Arsenal side, [Leandro] Trossard.

“I’m thinking, gaffer, come on, I know you paid £65m for him but you’ve got to give me a chance now.

“So, I think Havertz will be one of the flops this season.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Agbonlahor’s criticism of Havertz is incredibly harsh, especially given how little time he’s had to bed in at the club.

Although he may have warned Arsenal that they’ve made a mistake with Havertz, with stats so far suggest he’s already doing well.

He’s the hardest-working player on the team so far and Kevin Campbell has backed him to develop into a star.

Havertz is going to be a decisive player at Arsenal unless he takes advantage of Arteta’s faith early on and puts in some match-winning performances.

That’s not necessarily the role he’s being asked to play though and he might receive plenty of unfair criticism if he’s not consistently scoring goals and assists.